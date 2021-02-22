Casper Sleep (CSPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Casper Sleep to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CSPR opened at $10.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.88 million and a PE ratio of -2.22. Casper Sleep has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Casper Sleep from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casper Sleep has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.27.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

