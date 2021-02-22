Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Holdings Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,167,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 386,778 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 8.00% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $26,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,529,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST opened at $6.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $328.18 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.61. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $7.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.52.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.