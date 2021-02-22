Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,036,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,345,000 after acquiring an additional 309,144 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 471.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 254,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 210,066 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 184,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 45,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,386,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KKR opened at $46.77 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $49.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 26,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,779.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KKR. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

