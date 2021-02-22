Cardano (ADA) Trading 14.6% Higher This Week

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $30.36 billion and approximately $7.44 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00048526 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.82 or 0.00233998 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000242 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00010568 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00011823 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000161 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

