Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Now Covered by Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CPST. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Capstone Turbine from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Capstone Turbine from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstone Turbine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Capstone Turbine alerts:

NASDAQ CPST opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $7.21. Capstone Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capstone Turbine will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $27,462.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,557 shares in the company, valued at $497,694.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Capstone Turbine by 4,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Capstone Turbine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Capstone Turbine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Capstone Turbine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.