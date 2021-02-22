Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $39.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 43.31% from the stock’s current price.

CPXWF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. CIBC downgraded shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Desjardins began coverage on Capital Power in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

Get Capital Power alerts:

CPXWF stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.61. 3,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.99. Capital Power has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.