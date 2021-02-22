Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Capital Power from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capital Power from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC lowered shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of CPXWF traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $28.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.99. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

