Capital Advisors Inc. OK Invests $1.91 Million in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,542 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.26.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $183.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $333.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.50, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $193.85.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,128,612 shares of company stock valued at $200,263,883 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

