Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Capgemini from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Capgemini stock opened at $33.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average is $27.93. Capgemini has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $33.97.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

