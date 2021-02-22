Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.06

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.06 and last traded at $28.83, with a volume of 205040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

Several brokerages have commented on CNQ. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of -80.53 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

