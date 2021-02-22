Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Position Lifted by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $7,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 11,209,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,190,064,000 after purchasing an additional 141,256 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,586,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,359,403,000 after purchasing an additional 108,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,624 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,955,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $633,963,000 after purchasing an additional 112,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,609,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,936,000 after buying an additional 447,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on CNI shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $153.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of CNI traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.06. The stock had a trading volume of 34,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,412. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $116.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.19. The firm has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.