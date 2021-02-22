Canaccord Genuity Raises Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Price Target to $20.00

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NOPMF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised shares of Neo Performance Materials from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Neo Performance Materials from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.60.

NOPMF stock opened at $12.81 on Thursday. Neo Performance Materials has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $16.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.65.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

