Canaccord Genuity Boosts First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to $30.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

FQVLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. CIBC began coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.15.

OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $23.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.29 and a beta of 2.20.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

