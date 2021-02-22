Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000. Huntsman accounts for about 0.5% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.61.

Shares of Huntsman stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.84. The company had a trading volume of 43,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,209. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.66. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

