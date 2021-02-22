Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $968,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 0.6% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.61. 107,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,479,503. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.35 and its 200-day moving average is $154.64. The stock has a market cap of $160.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $181.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.70.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

