Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TEGNA by 5,995.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in TEGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in TEGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGNA. Huber Research downgraded TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TEGNA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of TGNA stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $18.47. 70,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,024. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

