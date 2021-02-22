Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $696,000 Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Snap-on by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 6,660.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.48. 2,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,358. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $195.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.81.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at $3,130,183.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 12,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.76, for a total transaction of $2,268,559.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,072 shares of company stock valued at $10,455,938 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

