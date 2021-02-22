Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $600,000 Investment in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 16.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WAB. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.51. 11,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.55. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $84.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $1,461,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,620.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,801,950. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

