Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 4,746.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,011,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 990,839 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,104,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,846,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,160,000 after purchasing an additional 637,107 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 357.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 487,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,504,000 after purchasing an additional 381,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 331.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 312,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,114,000 after purchasing an additional 239,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CW shares. TheStreet raised Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.40.

Shares of NYSE CW traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.54. 1,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $146.61. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

In related news, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $33,664.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,652.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $167,403.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,572,815.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,900 shares of company stock worth $1,016,676 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

