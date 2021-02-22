Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 1,449 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 82.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,206 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 32,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URI traded up $12.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $302.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,279. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $293.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.10 and its 200-day moving average is $212.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,879 shares of company stock worth $6,943,743 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on URI. Argus upped their price target on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Vertical Research began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.89.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

