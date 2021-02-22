Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 1,449 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 82.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,206 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 32,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
URI traded up $12.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $302.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,279. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $293.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.10 and its 200-day moving average is $212.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.
In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,879 shares of company stock worth $6,943,743 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on URI. Argus upped their price target on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Vertical Research began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.89.
About United Rentals
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
