Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 172.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 175,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,409,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 67,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

FTV opened at $67.19 on Monday. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.69.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTV. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays cut Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.