Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $1.16 Million in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWZ. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000.

NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $35.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.67. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $43.64.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

