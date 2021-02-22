Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,426 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Blink Charging by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after buying an additional 140,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Blink Charging by 1,018.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 207,840 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the third quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the third quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Blink Charging by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $46.01 on Monday. Blink Charging Co. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -102.24 and a beta of 4.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $22,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,295 shares in the company, valued at $44,784,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald Engel sold 46,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $2,250,775.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,572.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 766,981 shares of company stock valued at $33,661,019. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

