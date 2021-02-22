Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $4,470,213.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 12,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.76, for a total value of $2,268,559.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,072 shares of company stock worth $10,455,938 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SNA opened at $194.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.72 and a fifty-two week high of $195.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

SNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

