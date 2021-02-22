Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 8,537 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.08% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth about $594,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,250,000.

NYSEARCA:HSPX opened at $44.86 on Monday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $52.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.61 and a 200 day moving average of $45.55.

