Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 3,241 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 706.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. HSBC cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at $414,320.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,981 shares of company stock worth $749,991. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $26.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.23.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

