Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 17,025 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 118.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,025 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,062,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,080,000 after buying an additional 255,734 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,540,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 16.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 531,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after purchasing an additional 73,198 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 11.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 520,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,974,000 after purchasing an additional 54,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 17.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 460,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 69,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BYD shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.74.

NYSE BYD opened at $52.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.22, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $55.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. Research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 49,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,985,491.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,779.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,248,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,341,115.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,669 shares of company stock worth $5,554,474 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

