California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 993,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,299 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, SL Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETRN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Barclays cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $7.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 2.23. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

