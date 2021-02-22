California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of BankUnited worth $7,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in BankUnited by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in BankUnited by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKU. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lowered BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

NYSE BKU opened at $40.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.11. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $40.82.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 87,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $2,704,789.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,148,053.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 14,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $431,502.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,327,378.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

