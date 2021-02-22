California Public Employees Retirement System Has $7.80 Million Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 400,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,105 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $7,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 225,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 169,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 231,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 51.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $40,580.00. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOMB. Raymond James lifted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $23.53 on Monday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

