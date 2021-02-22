California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 27,630 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 161,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,630 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cabot were worth $7,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cabot by 1.8% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cabot by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 23.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 8.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Cabot by 1.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $49.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.03. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $50.58.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.31%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

