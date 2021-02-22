California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of HMS worth $7,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HMSY. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 62.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HMS in the third quarter worth $286,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HMS in the third quarter worth $337,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 14.3% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HMS in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of HMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. SVB Leerink downgraded HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Guggenheim downgraded HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. CJS Securities downgraded HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

NASDAQ HMSY opened at $36.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 60.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.16. HMS Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

