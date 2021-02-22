California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 30,161 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 923,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,161 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $7,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 25.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 114,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 584,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $8.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.81. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.22.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

PAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.36.

In other news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $274,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

