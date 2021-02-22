Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.94

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.94 and last traded at $50.94, with a volume of 840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.03. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 20.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the third quarter worth about $881,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the third quarter worth about $702,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

