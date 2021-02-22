BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.05-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.12.

Shares of BWXT traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.73. The stock had a trading volume of 695,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,213. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BWXT shares. TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut BWX Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.17.

In related news, Director John A. Fees sold 9,700 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $555,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,624.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,600 shares of company stock worth $955,359 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

