Burst (BURST) Tops One Day Volume of $43,700.00

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Burst has a market capitalization of $10.36 million and $43,700.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burst coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Burst has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar.

Burst Coin Profile

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,115,725,236 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net.

Burst can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

