Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:BTAQU)

Burgundy Technology Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:BTAQU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, February 23rd. Burgundy Technology Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 27th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition stock opened at $12.90 on Monday. Burgundy Technology Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $976,000.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

