Buckhead Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,772 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.9% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 476,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in AT&T by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 83,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 59,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 41,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.28. 422,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,950,621. The company has a market cap of $208.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average is $28.91. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

