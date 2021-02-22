Buckhead Capital Management LLC Increases Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in CME Group by 1,663.6% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 67.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME traded down $2.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $192.99. The stock had a trading volume of 17,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.68.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,226,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,559 shares of company stock worth $2,450,936 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.59.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.