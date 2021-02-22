Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.07. 824,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,252,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $34.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

