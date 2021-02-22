Buckhead Capital Management LLC Buys 295 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after acquiring an additional 496,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,749,050,000 after acquiring an additional 110,617 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,619,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,721,855,000 after acquiring an additional 187,016 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,869,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,010,798,000 after acquiring an additional 80,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,126,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $480,561,000 after purchasing an additional 26,017 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.76.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $3.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $250.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,861. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $19,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,915 shares of company stock worth $28,972,506 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

