Buckhead Capital Management LLC Buys 1,394 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 798,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,639,000 after acquiring an additional 114,666 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 595,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.92.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,277. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.49 and its 200-day moving average is $141.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

