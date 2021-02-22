Buckhead Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,184 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,657 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.5% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Visa by 290.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $345,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,239 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Visa by 25.3% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,811,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,505 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth $422,799,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Visa by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $856,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Visa by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,786,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $204.36. The stock had a trading volume of 59,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,040,029. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The stock has a market cap of $398.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.