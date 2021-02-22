BT Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.5% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,673 shares of company stock valued at $11,846,726. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,249.90 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,239.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,204.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price target (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

