Brokers Set Expectations for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report issued on Friday, February 19th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.04 for the year.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.88.

TCRR opened at $28.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $964.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.46. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $35.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.