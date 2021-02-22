Brokerages Set Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Target Price at $29.57

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.57.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SUMO shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Sumo Logic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ SUMO traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.63. 2,245,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,963. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.18. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.12 million. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

