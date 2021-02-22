Brokerages Set Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Target Price at $191.88

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded up $8.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.24. The company had a trading volume of 281,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,523. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $66.98 and a 52 week high of $218.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 182.51, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $72,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,770,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,082,109. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

