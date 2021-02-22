Brokerages Set Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Target Price at $239.36

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.36.

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

NYSE LH opened at $246.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $252.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.46 and its 200 day moving average is $201.64.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 51,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $1,590,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $1,427,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.