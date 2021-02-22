Brokerages Set InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) (LON:IHG) PT at GBX 4,038.18

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) (LON:IHG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,038.18 ($52.76).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IHG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) stock traded up GBX 125 ($1.63) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 5,110 ($66.76). 499,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,066. The company has a market cap of £9.33 billion and a PE ratio of -71.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,817.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,466.99. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 2,161 ($28.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,170 ($67.55).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

