Brokerages Set FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) PT at $285.29

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $285.29.

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $273.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $168.51 and a 12 month high of $322.26.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

